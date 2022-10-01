Fr Caseys ease past Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick SFC semi-finals

FR Caseys secured their place in the Limerick senior football championship semi-finals with a comfortable nine-point win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Newcastle West this Saturday evening.

The game's only goal came six minutes into the second half when Fr Caseys' Rory O'Brien raised the green flag to extend his side's lead to seven points.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who were Junior B champions just eight years ago, winning the A title in 2018 before claiming their first ever Intermediate championship last October, were outclassed from the get-go and were facing a four-point deficit midway through the opening half with Billy O'Sullivan's failing to score in the opening 20 minutes.

A novel tie, the last meeting of the those two clubs came back in 2018, when Kildimo- Pallaskenry defeated Fr Caseys' second side in the Junior semi-final enroute to their title win.

It was Fr Casey's 0-7, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-2 at half-time with Martin Scannell, and Rory O'Brien, both whom scored all seven points for the Abbeyfeale side, were causing all sorts of problems for the Kildimo-Pallaskenry full back line.

Billy O'Sullivan's charges improved in the 2nd half, and responded well to O'Brien's 36th minute goal with three points in-a-row to narrow their losing margin to five midway through the final 30 minutes.

A superb point by Tony McCarthy, followed by Darren O'Connell's third point of the evening, and a Peter Nash free had the score at 1-9 to 0-7 in favour of Fr Caseys.

However, Fr Caseys scored five of the last six points to run out 1-14 to 0-8 winners, putting their name in the hat for the Limerick SFC semi-final draw.

SCORERS: Fr Caseys: Rory O'Brien 1-3; Martin Scannell 0-5 (three frees); Dylan Quirke 0-4; David Ward, Adrian Enright 0-1 each. Kildimo-Pallaskenry: Darren O'Connell, Peter Nash (two frees) 0-3 each; Tony McCarthy 0-2