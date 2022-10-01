Search

01 Oct 2022

Fr Caseys ease past Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick SFC semi-finals

Fr Caseys ease past Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick SFC semi-finals

Action from Fr Casey's county senior football quarter-final win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry at Newcastle West on Saturday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Byrne in Newcastle West

01 Oct 2022 8:51 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

FR Caseys secured their place in the Limerick senior football championship semi-finals with a comfortable nine-point win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Newcastle West this Saturday evening. 

The game's only goal came six minutes into the second half when Fr Caseys' Rory O'Brien raised the green flag to extend his side's lead to seven points. 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who were Junior B champions just eight years ago, winning the A title in 2018 before claiming their first ever Intermediate championship last October, were outclassed from the get-go and were facing a four-point deficit midway through the opening half with Billy O'Sullivan's failing to score in the opening 20 minutes. 

A novel tie, the last meeting of the those two clubs came back in 2018, when Kildimo- Pallaskenry defeated Fr Caseys' second side in the Junior semi-final enroute to their title win. 

It was Fr Casey's 0-7, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-2 at half-time with Martin Scannell, and Rory O'Brien, both whom scored all seven points for the Abbeyfeale side, were causing all sorts of problems for the Kildimo-Pallaskenry full back line. 

Billy O'Sullivan's charges improved in the 2nd half,  and responded well to O'Brien's 36th minute goal with three points in-a-row to narrow their losing margin to five midway through the final 30 minutes. 

A superb point by Tony McCarthy, followed by Darren O'Connell's third point of the evening, and a Peter Nash free had the score at 1-9 to 0-7 in favour of Fr Caseys. 

However, Fr Caseys scored five of the last six points to run out 1-14 to 0-8 winners, putting their name in the hat for the Limerick SFC semi-final draw. 

SCORERS: Fr Caseys: Rory O'Brien 1-3; Martin Scannell 0-5 (three frees); Dylan Quirke 0-4; David Ward, Adrian Enright 0-1 each. Kildimo-Pallaskenry: Darren O'Connell, Peter Nash (two frees) 0-3 each; Tony McCarthy 0-2

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media