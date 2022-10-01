Mungret defeat city rivals St Patricks to reach Limerick intermediate football semi final

MUNGRET St Pauls proved too strong for city rivals St Patricks in the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football quarter final this Saturday afternoon.

In Na Piarsaigh GAA grounds in Caherdavin Mungret ran out 3-15 to 2-5 winners.

The victory books a semi final spot against Na Piarsaigh, with Dromcollogher-Broadford playing St Senans in the other last four tie.

In this quarter final Mungret had the aid of the first half breeze and worked a 2-8 to 1-2 half time lead.

It was 0-6 to 0-1 after the first quarter with John Hutton and Brian Barry leading the scoring.

Then came a St Patricks goal - Kyle Mullins was fouled and older brother Pa scored the resulting penalty.

That left it 0-6 to 1-1 on 16-minutes.

As the rain stopped, Mungret found two goals before the interval - Brian Barry on 29-minutes and Darragh Bridgeman just before the half time whistle.

That left the side in red, nine points clear at the break.

In the second half, Brian Barry had a run of early points to move his side 2-12 to 1-3 ahead.

St Patricks were then reduced to 14-men when Jack O'Hanlon was sent-off. The side from Rhebogue would play much of the final quarter with 12 players due to two blackcards on top of the sending off.

The Saints did score a goal of their own when Shane Halpin found the net on 47-minutes to leave it 2-12 to 2-4.

Darragh Bridgeman hit back with another goal as Mungret moved onto the semi finals with a 13-point victory.