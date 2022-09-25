Newcastle West make it five from five with Limerick SFC win over Fr Casey's

Newcastle West edged past Fr Casey's in their Limerick SFC group game on Sunday
A painfully pedestrian first half and an end-to-end thriller after the break saw holders Newcastle West emerge victorious and with honour intact from the final Limerick SFC Group One qualifier after securing a hard fought 0-12 to 0-11 victory over previously unbeaten Fr Casey's in Dromcollogher on Sunday.
Trailing by a point to Father Caseys at the break, and by three just after the restart, the powerhouse contributions of Limerick senior stars Cian Sheehan and Iain Corbett in the middle grabbed control of the N21 derby after they had been contained by Adrian Enright and Eli Riordan for the first thirty-five minutes.
The result leaves Casey's facing intermediate champions Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the quarter final this coming weekend while the winners have an extra week to recover for the semi-final.
If they can pick up where they left off, it will take an exceptional performance to deny the Magpies back-to-back titles.
SCORERS: NEWCASTLE WEST: Eoin Hurley 0-4 (4 frees), Shane Stack, Cian Sheehan 0-2 each, Brian Nix (mark), Diarmaid Kelly, Iain Corbett, Mike Quilligan ('45') 0-1 each; FATHER CASEY'S: Martin Scannell 0-5 (3 frees), Dylan Quirke, Eli Riordan (1 free) 0-2 each, Adrian Enright, Donagh Kelly 0-1 each.
