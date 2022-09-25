Search

25 Sept 2022

Newcastle West make it five from five with Limerick SFC win over Fr Casey's

Newcastle West make it five from five with Limerick SFC win over Fr Casey's

Newcastle West edged past Fr Casey's in their Limerick SFC group game on Sunday

Reporter:

John Redington

25 Sept 2022 9:24 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A painfully pedestrian first half and an end-to-end thriller after the break saw holders Newcastle West emerge victorious and with honour intact from the final Limerick SFC Group One qualifier after securing a hard fought 0-12 to 0-11 victory over previously unbeaten Fr Casey's in Dromcollogher on Sunday.

Trailing by a point to Father Caseys at the break, and by three just after the restart, the powerhouse contributions of Limerick senior stars Cian Sheehan and Iain Corbett in the middle grabbed control of the N21 derby after they had been contained by Adrian Enright and Eli Riordan for the first thirty-five minutes.

The result leaves Casey's facing intermediate champions Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the quarter final this coming weekend while the winners have an extra week to recover for the semi-final.

If they can pick up where they left off, it will take an exceptional performance to deny the Magpies back-to-back titles.

SCORERS: NEWCASTLE WEST: Eoin Hurley 0-4 (4 frees), Shane Stack, Cian Sheehan 0-2 each, Brian Nix (mark), Diarmaid Kelly, Iain Corbett, Mike Quilligan ('45') 0-1 each; FATHER CASEY'S: Martin Scannell 0-5 (3 frees), Dylan Quirke, Eli Riordan (1 free) 0-2 each, Adrian Enright, Donagh Kelly 0-1 each.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media