Munster Rugby player forced to miss out on Emerging Ireland's tour to South Africa

Munster Rugby's Alex Kendellen, in action here against Ulster, has been ruled out of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa
THE Emerging Ireland squad have completed a three day camp in the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin and will depart this Sunday evening for Bloemfontein ahead of their participation in the Toyota Challenge.
Munster Rugby forward Alex Kendellen is among a number of players selected in the original squad who are forced to miss out on the trip. Kendellen will complete his return to play process.
Nine Munster players are now travelling to South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad.
Leinster Ciarán Frawley has been ruled out with a shoulder injury picked up playing for the province against Benetton on Friday night. Connacht’s Cathal Forde has been with the squad since Friday and will now travel to South Africa. Forde represented Ireland U20s in 2021 and made his Connacht debut against Glasgow in the URC last season.
Caolin Blade picked up an injury playing for Connacht against the Stormers yesterday and has been ruled out of the Tour. Leinster’s Ben Murphy, who was a member of the 2020 U20s Six Nations squad, has joined the group travelling to South Africa.
Leinster’s Alex Soroka has also both been ruled out of travelling to Bloemfontein as he aggravated an existing foot issue.
Ulster’s David McCann joined the squad on Friday. He was a member of the 2019 U20 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning side before captaining the Ireland U20s during the 2020 season.
The squad will depart for South Africa this evening and arrive in Bloemfontein on Tuesday ahead of their first game against the Windhoek Draught Griquas at the Toyota Stadium on Friday (Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time).
It is hoped that all three Emerging Ireland fixtures will be available via a livestream on IrishRugby.ie – details to follow.
Emerging Ireland Squad – Toyota Challenge 2022:
Backs (15)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)
Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)
Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)
Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
Antoine Frisch (Munster)
Michael McDonald (Ulster)
Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)
Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)
Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)
Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)
Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)
Forwards (19)
Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)
Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)
Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)
James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)
Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)
John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)
Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)
Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)
Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)
Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)
Cian Prendergast (Connacht)
Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)
Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)
Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)
Emerging Ireland Fixtures – Toyota Challenge 2022:
(All matches at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)
Friday 30th September: Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, 12.45pm Irish time
Wednesday 5th October: Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland, 4pm Irish time
Sunday 9th October: Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland, 2pm Irish time.
