Monaleen defeat Claughaun in city derby to book Limerick SFC quarter final spot

MONALEEN booked their place in the quarter finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship with victory over Claughaun.

This final round group game in Mungret, finished in a 3-12 to 0-7 victory for the Castletroy side in what was a winner-takes-all tie.

The Muiris Gavin managed Monaleen now play St Kierans in the quarter final next weekend.

Monaleen build a solid foundation for victory in the opening half when leading 2-9 to 0-3 at the break.

The winners had seven different scorers in the opening half, whereas Tadgh Bennett was the sole scorer for the side from the Childers Road.

Across the hour, Monaleen scored 2-10 from play, while the Hoops had just a return of two points from play.

The opening exchanges were tight but Monaleen found another level once they had their first goal in the 16th minute when Brian Donovan scored a penalty after Ger Collins was fouled.

Donnacha O'Dalaigh, Darragh Kennedy and Collins added points and all of a sudden Monaleen were 1-7 to 0-2 ahead.

On 25-minutes came their second goal - Shane Cusack with a shot that looped into the net from distance.

Almost 20-minutes without a Claughaun score ended with another Bennett free but Monaleen were to carry a 12-point lead into the break.

Bennett and Kyrin McGarry had early Claughaun scores in the second half and when Cian Byrnes joined them on the scoresheet the side in green and white had four of the opening five scores of the second half.

That left it 2-10 to 0-7.

The next score left vital and it came to Monaleen and was to be their third goal. This time O'Dalaigh was the scorer - his shot for a point came back off the upright and fell kindly into his arms and he finished from close range to return the lead to 12-points.

As the rain came down the scores dried up - Claughaun didn't score after the eighth minute of the second half and Monaleen added just two points in the final 20-minutes.