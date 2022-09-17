Newcomers Mungret battle back to secure a draw against relegated Blackrock in Limerick SHC

IN a sun-drenched Ballyagran, Mungret St Paul's and relegated Blackrock played out a thrilling draw as newly promoted Mungret missed out on a quarter-final place.

It finished Mungret St Paul's 2-20 Blackrock 3-17 after both sides were level five times in a enthralling second half.

Mungret now play neighbours Ballybrown in the SHC County Cup final.

After a ferocious start to the game, Mungret led by 0-7 to 0-1 with just eight minutes on the clock.

However, four Blackrock points without response had Damien Lee's charges back within two points of Mungret midway through the opening half.

A well-taken goal from Niall Mulcahy, his first of two, had Mungret five points up by the 22nd minute - 1-9 to 0-7.

From here, Blackrock outscored Mungret by 1-5 to two points after Mungret had scored the opening goal.

It wasn't until Colm O'Keeffe found the back of the net with the last puck before half time that Blackrock took the lead for the first time.

An early second half goal, just four minutes into the final 30 minutes, from Ruairí O'Shaughnessy edged Blackrock into a three-point lead, before substitute Ciaran Considine put the Rockies three up again, raising the green flag 11 minutes after the restart.

However, Mungret corner forward Niall Mulcahy had the sides level for the second time when scored the game's fifth goal midway through the second half.

Blackrock looked likely to pick up their first Championship win of the season when Jimmy Quilty pointed from deep in the 59th minute to put his side two points ahead, but injury time scores from Paul O'Brien (free) and half time substitute Shane Barry secured the draw for Mungret.