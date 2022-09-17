Search

17 Sept 2022

Newcomers Mungret battle back to secure a draw against relegated Blackrock in Limerick SHC

Newcomers Mungret battle back to secure a draw against relegated Blackrock in Limerick SHC

Reporter:

David Byrne in Ballyagran

17 Sept 2022 9:01 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IN a sun-drenched Ballyagran, Mungret St Paul's and relegated Blackrock played out a thrilling draw as newly promoted Mungret missed out on a quarter-final place.

It finished Mungret St Paul's 2-20 Blackrock 3-17 after both sides were level five times in a enthralling second half. 

Mungret now play neighbours Ballybrown in the SHC County Cup final.

After a ferocious start to the game, Mungret led by 0-7 to 0-1 with just eight minutes on the clock. 

However, four Blackrock points without response had Damien Lee's charges back within two points of Mungret midway through the opening half. 

A well-taken goal from Niall Mulcahy, his first of two, had Mungret five points up by the 22nd minute - 1-9 to 0-7. 

From here, Blackrock outscored Mungret by 1-5 to two points after Mungret had scored the opening goal. 

It wasn't until Colm O'Keeffe found the back of the net with the last puck before half time that Blackrock took the lead for the first time.

An early second half goal, just four minutes into the final 30 minutes, from Ruairí O'Shaughnessy edged Blackrock into a three-point lead, before substitute Ciaran Considine put the Rockies three up again, raising the green flag 11 minutes after the restart.

However, Mungret corner forward Niall Mulcahy had the sides level for the second time when scored the game's fifth goal midway through the second half. 

Blackrock looked likely to pick up their first Championship win of the season when Jimmy Quilty pointed from deep in the 59th minute to put his side two points ahead, but injury time scores from Paul O'Brien (free) and half time substitute Shane Barry secured the draw for Mungret.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media