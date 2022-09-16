Dave Kilcoyne returns as Munster rugby team named for opening game of the new URC campaign

MUNSTER Head coach Graham Rowntree has named his first team for a competitive fixture ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship away to Cardiff.

Malakai Fekitoa will make his competitive Munster debut after his summer move to the province with the World Cup winner featuring in both pre-season games.

Dave Kilcoyne is included among the replacements and in line to make his first Munster appearance since February after recovering from a neck injury.

Saturday's round one fixture has a 3.05pm start in Cardiff Arms Park and will be live on RTE2 television.

Munster have confirmed that Stephen Archer, Mike Haley and Simon Zebo were all unavailable for selection. Archer is recovering from a knock, Haley reported stiffness this week and Zebo misses out due to illness.

Shane Daly starts at full back with Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes on either flank as Fekitoa and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership.

Scrum half Paddy Patterson makes his second Munster start on his eighth appearance for the province with Ben Healy at out half.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan complete the side.

As well as the return of Dave Kilcoyne, John Hodnett also takes his place in the squad for the first time since April as he returns from a knee injury.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Malakai Fekitoa, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.