Search

16 Sept 2022

Dave Kilcoyne returns as Munster rugby team named for opening game of the new URC campaign

Dave Kilcoyne returns as Munster rugby team named for opening game of the new URC campaign

Dave Kilcoyne during a Munster Rugby squad training session at the University of Limerick. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 Sept 2022 1:05 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Head coach Graham Rowntree has named his first team for a competitive fixture ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship away to Cardiff.

Malakai Fekitoa will make his competitive Munster debut after his summer move to the province with the World Cup winner featuring in both pre-season games.

Dave Kilcoyne is included among the replacements and in line to make his first Munster appearance since February after recovering from a neck injury.

Saturday's round one fixture has a 3.05pm start in Cardiff Arms Park and will be live on RTE2 television.

Munster have confirmed that Stephen Archer, Mike Haley and Simon Zebo were all unavailable for selection. Archer is recovering from a knock, Haley reported stiffness this week and Zebo misses out due to illness. 

Shane Daly starts at full back with Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes on either flank as Fekitoa and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership.

Scrum half Paddy Patterson makes his second Munster start on his eighth appearance for the province with Ben Healy at out half.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan complete the side.

As well as the return of Dave Kilcoyne, John Hodnett also takes his place in the squad for the first time since April as he returns from a knee injury.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Malakai Fekitoa, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media