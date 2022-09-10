Dramatic injury time goal helps Doon pip Patrickswell in thrilling Limerick club hurling tie

WING BACK Patrick Cummins popped up with a sixth minute injury time goal to help Doon to a thrilling Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship victory over Patrickswell.

In Kilmallock this Saturday evening, Doon were 2-19 to 1-21 winners.

The win confirms Doon's place in the knockout stages and they play champions Kilmallock in the final group game next Sunday with the winner advancing directly to a semi final and avoiding the quarter finals.

While Patrickswell suffered their third defeat from four outings, they will take much from a contest in which the teams were level on 11 occasions.

The Well hit four of the final six scores and looked winners with Calvin Carroll and Diarmaid Byrnes (free) points.

That was until Cummins popped up with a last gasp Doon goal to seal a third straight win for the east Limerick side.

Patrickswell set the early pace and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead on 10minutes with two Mark Carmody points leading the way.

The Doon stormed into the tie with a run of eight out of nine scores - Pat Ryan, Barry Murphy, Jack Ryan, Dean Coleman and Darragh O'Donovan all with points.

And, they found a goal - Pat Ryan in the 16th minute.

Now Doon were 1-9 to 0-6 ahead.

But Patrickswell responded with a goal of their own - Aaron Gillane from a 21-metre he. Gillane was to finish with 1-10 (1-7frees).

The Well hit a run of five successive points before the break and it fell to free-takers Murphy and Gillane to exchange points and send the teams to the dressing room at 1-12 each at half time.

On the change of ends it was score for score.

With 10-minutes to play Doon were 1-18 to 1-16 ahead with Pat Ryan and Josh Ryan with neat points.

Then came the Patrickswell charge for the winning line - Byrnes with a pointed '65 and free either side of a point from sub Carroll.

They looked to have bounced back to winning ways until Cummins scored the dramatic late late winning goal.

The Well now need to get at least a draw against Adare in their final game to reach the quarter finals.