Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor reaches Hungarian Darts Trophy final

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor, from Cappamore, powered his way into the final of the Hungarian Darts Trophy final.

The Cappamore man was in terrific form over the weekend event in Budapest scoring a number of notable wins to reach the prestigious final on Sunday night.

On Saturday, O'Connor secured his spot in the last 16 on the European Tour for the first time since 2019 courtesy of a 6-3 win against an out-of-sorts Dimitri Van den Bergh at the BOK Sportcsarnok.

Thirty six-year-old O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, then came from 5-3 down to edge out Michael Smith in Sunday afternoon's third round, before defeating Jose de Sousa and Nathan Aspinall to reach his first European Tour final since 2018.

The Limerick man had to give way to England's Joe Cullen in the final, losing out by eight legs to two.

"The fantastic crowd in Budapest is one of the best crowds I've ever seen," O'Connor told the PDC website. "If you told me before the weekend that I'd get to a final, I'd be absolutely ecstatic.

"Although it's a disaster to lose in any final - it's not nice - I don't mind losing to Joe. He's one of the best guys in the game and I wish him the very best in the future."