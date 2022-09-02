Munster Rugby lose out to London Irish in pre-season fixture

MUNSTER Rugby lost out 14-19 to London Irish in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the new United Rugby Championship campaign at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

It was the second Friday on the bounce for Munster to lose out to Premiership opposition in a friendly fixture on Leeside following their earlier 19-28 defeat to Gloucester.

Visitors London Irish were the better side in the opening half and deservedly led 12-0 at half-time as Munster made a slow start to the game.

The visitors got off to the best possible start when full-back James Stokes sped down the wing in the second minute to score. Paddy Jackson also added the conversion as 'Irish' took an early 7-0 lead.

London Irish then struck for their second try in the 36th minute of the contest when winger Matt Williams touched down in the corner.

Munster, who made eight changes in personnel at half-time, needed to get a quick start to the second half in order to get themselves back in the game and the home side succeeded in doing so when replacement Mike Haley dotted down in the right corner in the 47th minute after good work from centre Malakai Fekitoa and scrum-half Paddy Patterson in the build-up.

Jack Crowley nailed the conversion from the touchline for good measure and suddenly London Irish's lead was down to five points, 7-12.

The next score in the game was always going to be crucial and it fell to the visitors on 65 minutes. 'Irish' moved the ball left off a scrum, making before yardage through Harmes before Henry Arundell sprinted 20 metres before touching down.

Jacob Atkins added the conversion points to push Declan Kidney's side clear at 19-7.

Munster did manage the final score of the game when the lively Patrick Patterson notched a second try for the home side after Edwin Edogbo was stopped short of the line.

Crowley again converted to leave just five points between the sides, 14-19. However, London Irish succeeded in maintaining their advantage until full-time despite a strong bid from the home side to overhaul them.

Munster kick-off their United Rugby Championship campaign away to Cardiff Blues in two weeks time on Friday, September 16 at the Arms Park at 7.35pm.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Eoin O’Connor; Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen. Replacements Used: Liam Coombes (8 mins), Liam O'Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Thomas Ahern, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Mike Haley (all half-time), Daniel Okeke (50 mins), Edwin Edogbo, Roman Salanoa (both 56 mins), Chris Moore (64 mins), Cian Hurley (66 mins), Tony Butler (76 mins).

LONDON IRISH: James Stokes, Matt Williams, Curtis Rona, Benhard van Rensburg, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Paddy Jackson, Ben White, Facundo Gigena, Matt Cornish, Oliver Hoskins, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Ben Donnell, Tom Pearson, Josh Basham.