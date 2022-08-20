Limerick players help Ireland Women's side score thrilling win over Japan

Enya Breen of Ireland is tackled by the Japanese defence during their summer tour match at Ecopa Stadium in Shizouka on Saturday
THE Ireland women's team rallied strongly after a slow start to secure an emphatic 57-22 win against Japan in their historic first tour match in Shizuoka.
A nervous start saw Ireland trailing 15-0 after 11 minutes but the new look side recovered their composure and worked their way back into the game in style.
First half tries from Neve Jones, Limerick woman Aoife Doyle and new cap Aoife Dalton and the booth of Dannah O’Brien saw Ireland finish the half 15-19 ahead.
There was plenty more from this young Ireland side with Jones adding two more maul tries to record her hattrick. Maebh Deely capitalised on some super work by the backline, who showed real promise all game, to score on her debut.
Further tries followed from Chloe Pearse and Molly Scuffil McCabe as Ireland hit 50 points. Emma Hooban added a final score which O’Brien converted as Ireland marked their first tour by scoring nine tries.
IRELAND WOMEN: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster), Enya Breen (TBC/Munster), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster); Dannah O'Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster). Replacements: Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster), Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster).
