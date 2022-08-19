Wins for Newcastle West and Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Limerick SFC

THERE were wins for Newcastle West and Kildimo-Pallaskenry in their Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship third round fixtures played on Friday night.

A hat-trick of goals for Mike McMahon helped Newcastle West maintain their 100% record in the Irish Wire Products Limerick Senior Football Championship thanks to comfortable 15-point win over Galbally.

It finished Newcastle West 3-13, Galbally 0-7 in Kilmallock with McMahon scoring all three goals for Jimmy Lee's charges.

Meanwhile, Kildimo-Pallaskenry recorded an impressive 3-17 to 3-5 victory over Ballylanders in Caherconlish to secure their first win of the campaign.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry led the game 2-7 to 2-3 at half-time. Darren O'Connell and Darragh Deegan goaled for the winners in the opening half, while Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Shane O'Donoghue raised green flags for Bally', who are yet to record a win in this year's championship.

When Deegan scored a spectacular individual second goal for Kildimo-Pallaskenry after the restart, the outcome was no longer in doubt. Ciarán Kelly did score a consolation goal for Ballylanders who were well beaten at full-time.

Newcastle West now have three wins from three games in Group 1 as the West Limerick men aim to retain the Limerick SFC title for the first time in the club's history.

The Magpies had led by eight points at half time - 2-6 to 0-4 - with McMahon raising the green flag after just four minutes, and then in the 26th minute.

McMahon completed his hat-trick with 20 minutes to go, rounding Galbally goalkeeper Peter Morrissey to extend NCW's winning margin to 11.

Newcastle West outscored Galbally by six points to two in the final quarter to secure victory.