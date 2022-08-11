Search

11 Aug 2022

New book on Limerick hurling to be published later this month

New book on Limerick hurling to hit book shops later this month

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Aug 2022 5:21 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A NEW book on the fortunes of Limerick hurling is to hit the book shops later this month.

Publisher Hero Books have released preview material for 'Limerick: A Biography in Nine Lives', which goes on sale from August 31.

The new book is being promoted as the 'The Story of Limerick Hurling' - a story of heartbreak and joy.

Among the former Limerick hurlers featured in the new book are Mick Mackey, Eamon Cregan, Tommy Quaid, Tom Ryan, Ger Hegarty and Shane Dowling.

The book is written by Arthur James O'Dea - a native of Sligo, he is a producer with Off The Ball.

'Limerick: A Biography in Nine Lives' will be available in hardback and paperback and there will also be a eBook version.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media