New book on Limerick hurling to be published later this month

A NEW book on the fortunes of Limerick hurling is to hit the book shops later this month.
Publisher Hero Books have released preview material for 'Limerick: A Biography in Nine Lives', which goes on sale from August 31.
The new book is being promoted as the 'The Story of Limerick Hurling' - a story of heartbreak and joy.
Among the former Limerick hurlers featured in the new book are Mick Mackey, Eamon Cregan, Tommy Quaid, Tom Ryan, Ger Hegarty and Shane Dowling.
The book is written by Arthur James O'Dea - a native of Sligo, he is a producer with Off The Ball.
'Limerick: A Biography in Nine Lives' will be available in hardback and paperback and there will also be a eBook version.
