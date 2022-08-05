Pat Ryan goal helps Doon defeat Adare in Limerick club hurling championship

Doon goal scorer Pat Ryan
DOON bounced back to winning ways in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Adare this Friday evening.
In Claughaun it finished Doon 1-20 Adare 1-14.
Doon had lost to Na Piarsaigh in round one but despite a slow start had six points to spare over Adare this evening.
Adare, who drew with Ahane in round one, had a tonic start when a John Fitzgibbon goal had them 1-2 to no score ahead after five minutes.
With Willie Griffin up to four pointed frees, it was soon a 1-4 to 0-1 lead.
Then Doon came to life and when Pat Ryan goaled on 20-minutes they were 1-8 to 1-5 ahead. Ryan was to finished with 1-5 from play for the men in red and white.
While Doon's wides mounted, they brought a 1-10 to 1-6 lead into half time.
Darragh O'Donovan from play and from a line ball helped increase that lead early in the second half 1-13 to 1-6.
It was almost 10-minutes into the new half when Griffin reopened the Adare account with another free to leave it 1-14 to 1-8.
Entering the final quarter, Doon were 1-17 to 1-10 ahead and there was no way back for Adare, who had a return of 13-points from frees for Willie Griffin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.