05 Aug 2022

Pat Ryan goal helps Doon defeat Adare in Limerick club hurling championship

Adare Doon

Doon goal scorer Pat Ryan

Reporter:

John Redington in Claughaun

05 Aug 2022 9:55 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

DOON bounced back to winning ways in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Adare this Friday evening.

In Claughaun it finished Doon 1-20 Adare 1-14.

Doon had lost to Na Piarsaigh in round one but despite a slow start had six points to spare over Adare this evening.

Adare, who drew with Ahane in round one, had a tonic start when a John Fitzgibbon goal had them 1-2 to no score ahead after five minutes.

With Willie Griffin up to four pointed frees, it was soon a 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

Then Doon came to life and when Pat Ryan goaled on 20-minutes they were 1-8 to 1-5 ahead. Ryan was to finished with 1-5 from play for the men in red and white.

While Doon's wides mounted, they brought a 1-10 to 1-6 lead into half time.

Darragh O'Donovan from play and from a line ball helped increase that lead early in the second half 1-13 to 1-6.

It was almost 10-minutes into the new half when Griffin reopened the Adare account with another free to leave it 1-14 to 1-8.

Entering the final quarter, Doon were 1-17 to 1-10 ahead and there was no way back for Adare, who had a return of 13-points from frees for Willie Griffin.

