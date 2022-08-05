Garryspillane hurlers find late scoring run to defeat Blackrock in Limerick SHC derby tie

GARRYSPILLANE scored the final four scores to edge past Blackrock in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Friday evening.

In Kilmallock this round one tie finished Garryspillane 2-17 Blackrock 1-18.

The Bouncers didnt lead until the final minute of the tie with Bryan Heavey and Dylan O'Shea with their late winning points.

Blackrock, who lost to Ballybrown in round one, brought a 1-13 to 0-9 lead into half time.

It was an opening half in which Sean O'Neill, Ruairi O'Shaughnessy and Dylan Dawson returned three points each from play for The Rockies.

Their goal came in the seventh minute from a Paudie Leahy penalty after O'Shaughnessy had been fouled.

That had Blackrock 1-2 to 0-2 ahead.

By the mid-point of the half they were 1-5 to 0-4 ahead with two points from Eoin Sheehan and O'Shea frees keeping the men in black and amber in touch.

Three of the final four points of the half went Blackrock into the interval seven points up but they had hit seven wides, compared to just one for Garryspillane.

In the second half, Garryspillane were on top from the off with a run of points for Eoin Sheehan and O'Shea.

It was 1-14 to 0-14 within 10-minutes of the restart.

A fortunate Paddy Kennedy goal from distance then reduced the gap to a single point, 1-15 to 1-14 as the game approached the fourth quarter.

Paudie Leahy frees steadied Blackrock to lead by four points inside the final 10-minutes.

But they didn't score for the remainder of the game.

A Callum Sheehan goal on 56-minutes spurred Garryspillane.

Shortly after an O'Shea free levelled for just the second time and then Heavey and O'Shea's ninth point secured the win.