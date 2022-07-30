Limerick teen soccer star Dara Costelloe makes Burnley debut in Sky Bet Championship

LIMERICK teenager Dara Costelloe made his competitive debut for Burnley in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season last evening.

Vincent Kompany’s reign as Burnley boss got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield.

19 year old Limerick man Costelloe was one of eight debuts in a new-look Burnley side.

“One thing I have had to do is play with a lot of young players as a manager and I think you can see the signs in training,” said Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to media afterwards.

“He (Costelloe) worked hard off the ball and took people on and combined and made runs. He gave us something different. I trust him to stay on that path. He was fearless," said Kompany in his first competitive fixture.

On-loan Chelsea winger Ian Maatsen marked his Clarets debut with the only goal of the game as Burnley secured three points on their return to the second tier following six seasons of top-flight football.

Costelloe, a former Aisling Annacotty schoolboy, who finished top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions for the Burnley U23s last season, was included on the first-team bench for the last seven games of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

But Friday night's opening game of the new season provided his debut in a starting role.

The highly-rated Costelloe, who attended Lisnagry NS and Castletroy College, joined the Academy of the English side from Galway Utd after impressing in a trial with the club.

He played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL and then joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.