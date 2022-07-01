Search

01 Jul 2022

Cian Lynch among subs as Limerick hurling team selected for All-Ireland semi final

Limerick team

2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

01 Jul 2022 10:02 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick team has been revealed for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi final with Galway.

John Kiely's defending champions face Henry Shefflin's men in maroon in Croke Park this July 3 at 3.30 battling for final spot in two weeks time.

Cian Lynch and Peter Casey return from injury and are named among the substitutes.

It's a team with one change from the Munster final win - Graeme Mulcahy replacing Cathal O'Neill.

In a positional switch, Kyle Hayes is named at centre forward.

Limerick were last beaten in the championship in the 2019 semi final with Kilkenny. The 14 games unbeaten run since has seen John Kiely and selectors use 29 different players with 22 in starting roles – Cathal O’Neill and Oisin O’Reilly have been handed championship debuts during Limerick’s five game run to this semi final, while Conor Boylan and Robbie Hanley made their first SHC starts.

Across the last four semi finals, just 18 players have got starting roles with nine players remaining constant in the starting 1-15 and set to start a fifth straight last four tie.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O'Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

