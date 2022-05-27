Two changes in Limerick camogie team to play Kilkenny in the All-Ireland championship

Limerick top-scorer Caoimhe Costelloe in action against Kilkenny previously
THERE are two changes in the Limerick senior camogie team to play Kilkenny in round two of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship this Saturday.
The clash takes place this May 28 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 4pm.
Limerick lost 4-11 to 1-6 to Galway in round one last Saturday in Pearse Stadium, Salthill.
Into the Limerick team comes Teresa Dore and Lorraine McCarthy in place of Neamh Curtin and Sarah O'Brien.
After the trip to Kilkenny, Limerick will have two home games and the first is against Offaly on June 11 and then two weeks later Down also come to Limerick.
The final round tie is a trip north to play Antrim.
LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Teresa Dore (Charleville), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen). Subs: Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St Pauls), Sarah O’Brien (Templeglantine), Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora).
