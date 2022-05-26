Search

26 May 2022

Sold out: Tickets for Limerick v Clare Munster hurling final gone in 11-minutes

Jerome O'Connell

26 May 2022 11:47 AM

Jerome O'Connell

MUNSTER GAA have confirmed that the allocation of 11,000 terrace tickets which went on public sale at 10am this Thursday morning for the Munster SHC Final sold out in 11 minutes.

Limerick and Clare supporters snapped up the tickets from Centra and Supervalu outlets and online from Ticketmaster.

All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders.

"It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5 at FBD Semple Stadium," confirmed a brief statement from Munster GAA.

The capacity in Thurles for the final is 45,775.

New Mick Mackey Cup revealed ahead of Limerick and Clare Munster hurling final

The Limerick-Clare provincial final will be live on RTE television on Sunday week at 4pm with an All-Ireland SFC Qualifier between Armagh and Tyrone at 1.30pm.

The curtain-raiser in Thurles will be the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie fixture between Tipperary and Waterford at 2pm.

The newly crowned Munster champions advance into a Sunday July 3 All-Ireland semi final in Croke Park and the loser to a Saturday June 18 quarter-final against either Wexford or the Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up; Antrim or Kerry.

