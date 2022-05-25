GAA officials confirm no public sale of stand tickets for Limerick and Clare hurling final

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed that no stand tickets will go on public sale for the Munster senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Clare.

All stand tickets for the June 5 decider in Thurles have been distributed through both participating County Boards to be distributed to clubs and also to season ticket holders and will therefore not be going on general sale.

Terrace tickets for the Shannonside derby will go on sale this Thursday (May 26) at 10am while stocks last via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets or online from Ticketmaster.

Terrace tickets are €30 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles.

The Limeric-Clare provincial final will be live on RTE television with an All-Ireland SFC Qualifier between Armagh and Tyrone at 1.30pm. The curtain-raiser in Thurles will be the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie fixture between Tipperary and Waterford at 2pm.

The newly crowned Munster champions advance into a Sunday July 3 All-Ireland semi final in Croke Park and the loser to a Saturday June 18 quarter-final against either Wexford or the Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up; Antrim or Kerry.