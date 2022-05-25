In Pictures: Player of the Year accolades among Limerick junior soccer awards

THE 4th Annual Junior Soccer Awards took place in McGettigans last Friday and proved a highly entertaining event for the large attendance.

Once again generous sponsorship allowed for a number of worthy recipients to receive recognition in their chosen category.

The event also hosted the announcement of the Limerick Junior Soccer Team of the Decade which read as follows; Gary Neville, Wayne Colbert, Steven Bradley, Pat Mullins, Thomas Clarke, Mark Slattery, Wayne O'Donovan, Kieran O'Connell, John Tierney, Adrian Power, Steve McGann, Eoin Hanrahan, Shane Clarke, Jonathan Grant.

Newport Town were the winners of the inaugural Fair play award. Robbie Williams and Albert Slattery picked up the Manger of the year awards while Andy Hall was chosen as the Referee of the year. Bryan McGee's loyalty with Nenagh was acknowledged as was the incredible Tony McNamara who is still lining out with Mungret Regional at the sprightly age of 67.

The ever-popular Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees, Mick O'Connell (who sadly passed away prior to the event), Tom O'Connell, Dermot Upton, Jack Ryan, Liam Lawlor, Tommy Sheehan, Dom Considine, Pat Mullaly

The Contribution to Football awards went to Eric Hackett (Star Rvs), James Walsh (Southend), Malachy Hayes (Knockainey), Liam Kennedy (Granville)

Once again, most concern was on the Premier Player of the Year and AJ O’Connor proved a popular choice. The Fairview man proved most popular despite competition from Adam Lipper and Adrian Power.

Below is a list of the Player of the Year for each league.

Premier League AJ O'Connor (Fairview)

Premier League (Lr) Conor Madden (Janesboro)

Premier A League Habideen Gbadebo (Moyross)

Division 1A Owen Tracey (Granville)

Division 1B Sam Gleeson (Regional)

Division 2A Robert Brock (Caherconlish

Division 2B Jason Lipper (Aisling)

Division 3A Evan Duhig (Pike)

Division 3B Ryain Ahern (Ballynanty)

Youth Division One Richkov Boevi (Aisling)

Youth Division Two Noah Patterson (Holycross)

U17 Division One Matt Tepau (Fairview)

U17 Division Two Ryan Bailey (Herbertstown)

U17 Division Three Conor Brett (Newport)

Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.

