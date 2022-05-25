Limerick's Ian McGill bids to retain his Target Shotgun World Championship title

LIMERICK'S Ian McGill attempts to retain his World Championship title in Target Shotgun this weekend.

Castleconnell native Ian Mc Gill, who now resides in Newport, has once again been selected to represent Ireland in Target Shotgun at the World Championships in Bisley, UK this May 28.

Target Shotgun is a precision sport where competitors shoot a single lead shot at a paper target at distances out to 100 metres while lying, sitting and kneeling.

McGill travelled to the ITSF (International Target Shotgun Federation) World Cup Target Shotgun competition in Welkom, South Africa in October 2019 with other members of Team Ireland, where as a member of the Irish team achieved Gold and the Castleconnell man also won the individual World Championship.

McGill is a member at Munster Target Club and Midlands National Shooting Centre of Ireland. He works for Weltec engineering who is a leading mechanical, electrical and process engineering and contracting company, With offices in Waterford, Dublin, Cork and London.

“Ireland is at the panicle of this sport, both as individual competitors and as a team sport. Ireland competes with the world’s best in Target Shotgun and we are very proud of the hard work, practice and dedication of each member of the Irish team. We wish them the very best at the 2022 ITSF World Championships," said Dean Parker, Chairman of Target Shotgun Ireland.