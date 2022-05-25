Search

25 May 2022

Limerick's Ian McGill bids to retain his Target Shotgun World Championship title

Limerick's Ian McGill bids to retain his Target Shotgun World Championship title

Ian McGill

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Ian McGill attempts to retain his World Championship title in Target Shotgun this weekend.

Castleconnell native Ian Mc Gill, who now resides in Newport, has once again been selected to represent Ireland in Target Shotgun at the World Championships in Bisley, UK this May 28.

Target Shotgun is a precision sport where competitors shoot a single lead shot at a paper target at distances out to 100 metres while lying, sitting and kneeling.

McGill travelled to the ITSF (International Target Shotgun Federation) World Cup Target Shotgun competition in Welkom, South Africa in October 2019 with other members of Team Ireland, where as a member of the Irish team achieved Gold and the Castleconnell man also won the individual World Championship.

McGill is a member at Munster Target Club and Midlands National Shooting Centre of Ireland. He works for Weltec engineering who is a leading mechanical, electrical and process engineering and contracting company, With offices in Waterford, Dublin, Cork and London.

“Ireland is at the panicle of this sport, both as individual competitors and as a team sport. Ireland competes with the world’s best in Target Shotgun and we are very proud of the hard work, practice and dedication of each member of the Irish team. We wish them the very best at the 2022 ITSF World Championships," said Dean Parker, Chairman of Target Shotgun Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media