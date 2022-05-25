In Pictures: Limerick into semi finals of FAI Women’s Angela Hearst Inter-league Cup

LIMERICK await either Wexford or East Dublin in the semi finals of FAI Women’s Angela Hearst Inter-league Cup.

Limerick LSWWL lost 2-0 to Cork CWSSL last Sunday and but still progress to the July 10 semi finals.

“It is now the hard work begins as we prepare for a semi final, well give the team this week off to focus on club games but come June its full steam ahead," said Limerick manager Andrew O'Halloran.

“We're not thinking who we would like to be drawn against but well certainly be well up for the challenge. We're 90 minutes away from a final of a National competition and that's more than enough motivation needed.

Last Sunday last Limerick welcomed a very strong Cork Side to the Markets Field for the final series of fixtures in the group stages of the FAI Angela Hearst Competition for 2022.

Both sides had accounted for Clare in the opening round.

Limerick started well and in the opening 20mins controlled the game. Chloe Kenna of Moyross went close but just could not find the target after 8 mins. Shannon O'Gorman of Kilmallock looked threatening down the wing creating several opportunities but to no avail.

As the game progressed Cork grew in confidence and began to find holes in the Limerick defence. Limericks keeper Chantel Pearse’s quick thinking and double save prevented an all but certain opening goal by Alison O'Connell of Cork when she found herself one on one with the Limerick Keeper. Eventually on 34mins the pressure applied by Cork paid off when Alison O'Connell found the back of the limerick net.

The second half started where the 1st half finished with Cork applying pressure but the work rate Laura Lyons and Hayleigh Power at the centre of the Limerick defence remained solid. Just as Limerick were looking likely to get back into the game a well worked effort from Cork landed at the feet of Laura Lynch who found the back of the next from 5 yards. Limerick upped the effort and work rate through Jordan Heffernan and Mary Rose Hourigan made the last few mins nervy for Cork as they sat back inviting limerick to attack. Shannon O'Gorman again came close forcing a save from the Cork keeper.

However, as the clocked ticked to 90 mins it was to be Cork's day.

Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.

