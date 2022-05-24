Search

24 May 2022

Limerick star nominated for the official Hurler of the Month award for April

Limerick star nominated for the official Hurler of the Month Award for April

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

24 May 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK star Diarmaid Byrnes has made the short-list for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month Awards for April.

The towering wing back is joined on the short-list by Clare's Peter Duggan and Dublin's Donal Burke.

The Patrickswell man starred for Limerick during the April victories over Cork and Waterford in the Munster SHC. On top of his defensive duties, Byrnes notched 12-points during the April wins - four from play and eight frees among his tally in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Gaelic Football award nominees are Michael Murphy (Donegal), Paul Conroy (Galway) and Ben Brosnan (Wexford).

The Ladies Football short-lists includes Stacey Grimes (Meath), Lara Curran (Kildare) and Leitrim's Michelle Guckian.

The camogie nominations are Katrina Mackey (Cork), Doireann Murphy (Clare) and Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh.

The announcement of the April PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards and PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards and will take place this at lunchtime this Thursday, May 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media