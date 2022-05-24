Limerick star nominated for the official Hurler of the Month award for April

LIMERICK star Diarmaid Byrnes has made the short-list for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month Awards for April.
The towering wing back is joined on the short-list by Clare's Peter Duggan and Dublin's Donal Burke.
The Patrickswell man starred for Limerick during the April victories over Cork and Waterford in the Munster SHC. On top of his defensive duties, Byrnes notched 12-points during the April wins - four from play and eight frees among his tally in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The Gaelic Football award nominees are Michael Murphy (Donegal), Paul Conroy (Galway) and Ben Brosnan (Wexford).
The Ladies Football short-lists includes Stacey Grimes (Meath), Lara Curran (Kildare) and Leitrim's Michelle Guckian.
The camogie nominations are Katrina Mackey (Cork), Doireann Murphy (Clare) and Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh.
The announcement of the April PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards and PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards and will take place this at lunchtime this Thursday, May 26.
Author John Banville with Artist Stephen Lawlor at the official opening of Stephen Lawlor's retrospective exhibition "A Liminal State"at the Hunt Museum | PICTURES: Eamon Ward
Michael Shehan, Sr Anne McCarthy and Bishop Leahy. Pictured below is Eileen Sheehan, Sr Anne McCarthy and Geraldine Ryan
Abdul Baqi Khan, Ben Hickey, Omar Darboe and Kingston Curtin pictured at the international day in CBS Sexton Street. For more pictures see limericklive.ie | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.