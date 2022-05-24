In Pictures: Mayor honours Limerick's Munster U14 Ladies Football champions

MAYOR of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler has honoured the Limerick U14 panel and management with a reception to mark their Munster Ladies Football Championship success.
Last month, Limerick defeated Waterford, Clare and Tipperary to win the provincial B title.
Limerick have since progressed into the All-Ireland where they had games against Monaghan, Longford, Sligo before eventually losing at the semi final stage to Kildare.
