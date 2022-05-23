In Pictures: Pike Rovers celebrate U12 SFAI National Cup title victory

PIKE Rovers were crowned U12 SFAI National Cup champions on Saturday as the defeated Dublin's five-in-a-row seeking St Kevins Boys side 2-0.
Maddison McGuane and Tristian O'Driscoll scored the all-important goals in a final which took place in Pearse Stadium, Janesboro.
Pike Rovers: Ross Ryan, Rian Hogan, Ryan Lipper, Tristian O'Driscoll, Alex Meaney, Maddison McGuane, Paddy Casey, Martin Hogan, Josh Daly, Eason Bien, Rian Hanrahan Stewart and Scott Hartigan.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
The signing ceremony took place at Belfast City Hall and was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Michael Long (centre)
The concerns were raised at a meeting of councillors representing the Newcastle West Municipal District
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.