23 May 2022

Limerick GAA supporters begin ticket hunt for the first Munster final double in 88 years

Jerome O'Connell

23 May 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FOR the first time since 1934 Limerick are to play in both the Munster senior hurling and football championship finals.

Tickets for next Saturday’s May 28 Munster SFC final against Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney went on public sale over the weekend.

Tickets for the June 5 Shannonside derby in the hurling final against Clare go on public sale this Thursday (May 26) after the GAA clubs of the county had until this Monday to get their requests into the County Board.

The public sale of tickets for both finals will be via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets or online from Ticketmaster.

For both finals, stand tickets will cost €40 for adults, €30 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles. Terrace tickets are €30 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles. 

However, football final stand tickets will be only be distributed to both County Boards and need to be ordered via clubs.

Both finals will be televised live on RTE.

The Munster SFC final will be live this Saturday May 28 at 3pm as a television double-header with the Leinster SFC final between Dublin and Kildare at 5pm.

The Sunday June 5 Munster SHC final will have a 4pm start with an All-Ireland SFC Qualifier televised from 2pm.

