22 May 2022

Limerick suffer defeat to Galway in senior camogie championship opener

Limerick's Niamh Curtin looks to get away from Niamh Hanniffy, of Galway, in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie Round 1 fixture at Pearse Stadium on Saturday Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Daragh Ó Conchúir

21 May 2022 10:57 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK suffered a 4-11 to 1-6 defeat to champions Galway in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie opening round fixture played at Pearse Stadium on Saturday. 

Manager John Lillis selected four debutants for the visitors and the Limerick boss must have been pleased with the way the Shannonsiders competed in the first half in particular. His counterpart, Cathal Murray will be glad to get the campaign under way as his side look to complete a two-in-a-row for the first time in Galway’s history. 

Niamh Hanniffy sprinted clear of the cover to register Galway’s first goal in the 11th minute and Carrie Dolan finished brilliantly with a one-handed strike just before the interval to give the champions a 2-1 to 0-4 lead into the wind, Caoimhe Costelloe’s free-taking keeping Limerick in touch. 

Orlaith Kelleher gave Lillis’s crew an early advantage but they had no answer as Hanniffy went through the gears to complete a hat-trick of goals, while Ailish O’Reilly finished with four points. Costelloe’s goal from a free brought her tally to 1-5 for Limerick. 

