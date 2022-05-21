Search

21 May 2022

Munster Rugby's Dublin hoodoo strikes again as Leinster scupper hopes of home quarter-final

Munster Rugby's Dublin hoodoo strikes again as Leinster scupper hopes of home quarter-finals

Munster Rugby our-half Joey Carbery is tackled by Leinster's Rory O'Loughlin during Saturday night's URC derby at the Aviva Stadium

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

21 May 2022 10:37 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MISFIRING Munster Rugby missed out on securing home advantage in the quarter-final play-offs of the United Rugby Championship after suffering a bitterly disappointing 35-25 defeat to an understrength Leinster Rugby side at the Aviva Stadum on Saturday night.

Munster must now travel to Kingspan Stadium for a last eight clash on the weekend of June 3-4 after Munster fell to yet another defeat to Heineken Champions Cup finalists Leinster. 

Saturday night's defeat in front of an attendance of 32,411 against a much-changed Leinster side saw Munster finish in sixth place in the final URC table with Ulster claiming third spot.

While Munster needed a win to secure a home quarter-final and a bonus point win to claim home advantage in the semi-finals should the side get that far, Johann van Graan's charges left the Dublin 4 venue empty-handed.

The defeat leaves Munster will plenty to ponder as Leinster rested their 'first choice' players for the contest with an eye on next weekend's big Champions Cup final with La Rochelle.

Munster will be anxious that the likes of Damian de Allende, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne can be fit in time for their trip to Belfast next month.

Leinster’s only defeat in their last 24 visits to Aviva Stadium in all tournaments was 17-25 to Saracens in the quarter-final of the European Champions Cup in September 2020.

Leinster led the latest interprovincial clash between these great rivals 15-12 at half-time. 

The home side got off to the best possible start when easing into an 8-0 lead after just eight minutes with a first minute try from Scott Penny and a Harry Byrne penalty.

To their credit, Munster hit back with tries from Jack O'Donoghue and Mike Haley in the 11th and 16th minutes. Carbery converted the latter try to help the visitors into a 12-8 lead.

That score proved to be Munster's final points of the half after a smashing Leinster love saw scrum-half Foley dot down to give Leo Cullen's charges their three point interval lead.

Munster hit the front at the start of the second half when Murray sniped over for a try, while Carbery's conversion made it 19-15 to the visitors.

Byrne and Carbery traded penalties befpre Leinster were awarded a penalty try and a further five-pointer from Rory O'Loughlin put the game beyond Munster.

The win also saw Leinster claim the Irish URC Shield and secure a home quarter-final with Glasgow Warriors.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour, Rob Russell, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O'Loughlin, Harry Byrne, Cormac Foley, Ed Byrne (Capt), Seán Cronin, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Josh Murphy, Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Max Deegan. Replacements: John McKee, Peter Dooley, Cian Healy, Devin Toner, Alex Soroka, Ben Murphy, David Hawkshaw, Adam Byrne

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue (Capt). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

REFEREE: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media