20 May 2022

Four debuts in Limerick team to play champions Galway in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Limerick camogie

Limerick full forward Sarah O'Brien

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are four debuts in the Limerick team for the opening round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this Saturday.

Limerick play reigning champions Galway in Pearse Stadium in Salthill this May 21 at 3.30 - as the curtain-raiser to the Galway v Dublin Leinster SHC tie at 6pm.

John Lillis and management have named their Limerick side and it includes Templeglantine club duo Sarah O'Brien and Stephanie Woulfe, Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls) and Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) - all selected for their first appearance in the All-Ireland Senior Championship.

It's a Limerick side that shows six changes from the win over Offaly in the round round of the 2021 championship - Judith Mulcahy, Karen O'Leary, Roisin Ambrose, Laura O'Neill, Aishling Scanlon and Aine Cunningham all absent for varying reasons.

After Saturday's clash in Galway, Limerick are again on their travels the following weekend when they play against 2020 champions Kilkenny.

The remaining group games will be with Offaly, Down and Antrim.

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Sarah O’Brien (Templeglantine), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen). Subs: Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St Pauls).

The Limerick junior side has also been selected for their junior one tie in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship against Armagh in Bruff this Saturday at 2pm.

They will also have group games with Roscommon, Down and Antrim.

LIMERICK: Denise Mullins (Galbally); Triona Neville (Croagh-Kilfinny), Jenny Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Kelly Shanahan (Ballybrown); Saoirse Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Ciara Houlihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Isobelle Lyons (Crecora); Olivia Kerins (Mungret St Pauls), Siobhan Cahill (Knockaderry); Cliodhna Hall (Ballybrown), Valerie Shanahan (Killeedy), Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell); Amy Burke (Monaleen), Sarah Cosgrove (Ahane), Ashling Ryan (Galbally). Subs: Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora), Emma English )(Galbally), Louise Butler (Adare), Marie Butler (Adare), Cara Davern (Bruff), Ann Hayes (Doon), Fiona Bradshaw (Doon), Muireann Leahy (Crecora), Sarah Shanahan (Killeedy).

