19 May 2022

Limerick Racecourse Manager departs after less than six months at the helm

Departing General Manager Emma White

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 May 2022 5:57 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

EMMA White is departing as Limerick Racecourse Manager after less than six months in the role.

On her social media channel this Thursday, White confirmed her departure.

"Not something I thought I’d be posting but I am leaving Limerick Racecourse at the end of the month. I am gutted it hasn’t worked out but I had to be completely sure before my family moved over and I’m not," said White, who only arrived in Limerick in mid-January.

"The grounds and maintenance team here are second to none, the track is exceptional, I’ll miss them. I’ve fallen in love with Ireland and the people. The racing industry here is quite remarkable. I hope I’ll be back sooner rather than later. In the mean time I’ll be taking a little time to figure out what’s next, but if anyone has any opportunities they think I might be interested in please get in touch," wrote White.

Her move to Limerick was announced in November 2021  but it was two months later when she started in the Patrickswell venue.

Last Autumn, Patrick O’Callaghan announced that he was to depart the role. The Cork native was elevated into the role of General Manager in February 2017 after seven years as Financial Controller in the Limerick venue.

White arrived to Limerick after three years as General Manager at the UK's Sedgefield Racecourse.

