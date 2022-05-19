Novel New York tie for Limerick in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

CROKE PARK officials have confirmed the fixtures for the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

The Graham Shine managed Limerick will play in the junior championship for the West County Hotel Cup.

Beaten Division Four league finalists Limerick will play New York and Antrim in group games.

This June will mark the return of New York to All-Ireland Championship action for the first time since 2014.

Limerick and Antrim also met in the championship last year - the Ulster side winning 5-10 to 2-7 in July. The counties also met in the 2020 championship - Limerick 2-8 to 1-5 winners in an November fixture.

Two of the three teams in the Limerick group will advance to the semi finals against Derry, Britain, Carlow or Fermanagh.

Both Limerick's group games will be home fixtures.

Limerick will begin with a Sunday June 12 tie with Antrim.

Then on Wednesday June 22 at 7.30, Limerick will entertain New York, who will have played in Antrim the previous Sunday June 19.

Limerick's first target will be to reach the Sunday July 10 semi finals.

The All-Ireland final is on July 31 in Croke Park.

Limerick won this championship in 2018 and have been drawn in the same group as Antrim, who were beaten finalists last Summer.

New York reached this championship final in 2014, '11 and 1999.