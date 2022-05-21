Limerick entertain Cork in the FAI Women’s Angela Hearst Inter-league Cup

THE Markets Field in Limerick will host a crucial game this Sunday afternoon in the FAI Angela Hearst National competition.

Limerick LWSSL welcome near neighbours Cork CWSSL for a 2pm Kick off and the winner will progress to the semi final of this highly coveted national competition.

Limerick manager Andrew O'Halloran knows that his team are ready for the challenge when they welcome the 2018 winners Cork to Limerick on Sunday.

"Cork will not only be out to win on Sunday but they will aspire of going all the way in a repeat of 2018. This limerick side will be up for the challenge," said O'Halloran.

"The mood in the camp over the last few weeks has been positive and the bond between these players are a credit to themselves and their clubs. We have been together for the past seven or eight weeks and the players have shown a higher-than-expected level of commitment. Asking these players to travel mid-week for away friendlies outside of Limerick and having 20 plus making the journey showed that this team were up for the challenge," said the manager.

"We have a few injuries ahead of the game but are hopeful those in question can be passed fit to play. We have a very strong panel so if someone is out, we have plenty cover."

Both sides accounted for Clare in the opening game of the tournament. However, Limericks result puts them on top through goal difference.

“A draw maybe enough on Sunday for Limerick but the team are going out to win at all costs” according to Assistant Manager Sara Kiely.

This team is made up of players from right across Limerick City and County with players representing Moyross, Kilmallock, Ballylanders, Newtown Rovers and Aishling Annacotty.

Sunday’s game is expected to be action packed as both teams go in search of all 3 points. This is an opportunity to showcase women’s soccer within the region and all support on the day is welcome.

Tickets are available here for €5 and all U18s are free.