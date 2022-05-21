Search

21 May 2022

Two Limerick teams begin their All-Ireland Camogie Championship campaigns

Two Limerick teams begin their All-Ireland Camogie Championship campaigns

Caoimhe Lyons and Limerick renew rivalries with Galway

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 May 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S senior and junior teams being their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship campaigns this Saturday.

The county senior side are away to Galway, while the junior team have a home fixture against Armagh.

Both sides are seeking a first win of the season after difficult league and provincial championship campaigsn.

The John Lillis managed Limerick senior side are guaranteed five group games. Today's round one fixture is a trip to play the reigning champions Galway.

The tie takes place in Pearse Stadium in Salthill this May 21 at 3.30 as the curtain-raiser to the final round Leinster Hurling Championship clash of Galway and Dublin at 6pm.

The last championship meeting of the counties was in 2019 - Limerick failing narrowly in Athenry; 2-12 to 1-10.

Limerick man bids for All-Ireland hurling championship title in Croke Park with Longford

Limerick and Galway last met in competitive fare in the 2021 league - the side in maroon winning 3-13 to 0-7 in Kilmallock. In the 2020 league it finished Galway 4-13 Limerick 0-7 and in the 2019 league semi final it was a 2-14 to 0-4 win for the Connacht side.

Limerick were relegated from Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland League - losing all four games. Limerick also lost to Tipperary in the Munster Championship. This Spring, Limerick used 34 players across the four league games - 20 were senior league debutantes.

So while Limerick seek a first win of the season in Galway, they face a side that won the league title last month in Croke Park.

One week after the Galway fixture, Limerick are on their travels again when they play away to 2020 champions Kilkenny.

Limerick have just two home games and the first is against Offaly on June 11 and then two weeks later Down also come to Limerick.

The final round tie is a trip north to play Antrim.

Elsewhere, this Saturday, Limerick begin their All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship when they play Armagh in Bruff at 2pm.

Limerick's junior side, who are also without a win this season, will compete for the Kathleen Mills Cup and have games with Armagh, Roscommon, Down and Antrim.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media