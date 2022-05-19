Search

19 May 2022

Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May 19-25

Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

19 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixture for the period from Thursday May 19 to Wednesday May 25.

Thursday May 19

West Intermediate A Hurling League, Round 5

Tournafulla v Dromcollogher Broadford, in Tournafulla, at 7.30pm

West Junior A Hurling League, Round 4

Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team) v Askeaton, in Ballingarry, at 7.30pm

East Intermediate Hurling League, Round 3

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Claughaun, in Ballybricken, at 6.30pm

East Junior A Hurling League, Round 6

Murroe-Boher v Ahane, in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 6.30pm

East Junior B Hurling League, Round 1

Doon v Na Piarsaigh, in Doon, at 7.30pm

South Junior B Hurling League, Round 1

Crecora-Manister v St Kierans in Crecora at 7.30pm

Friday May 20

West Senior Hurling League, Round 4

Granagh-Ballingarry v Knockaderry, in Ballingarry, at 7.30pm

West Junior B Hurling League, Round 7

Feohanagh v Tournafulla, in Quaid Park, Coolyroe, at 7.30pm

South Hurling League, Round 7

Effin v Knockainey, in Effin, at 7.30pm

Bruff v Garryspillane, in Bruff, at 7.30pm

South Junior A Hurling League, Round 5

Staker Wallace v Blackrock, in Kilbreedy, at 7.30pm

City Senior Hurling League, Round 5

Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, in Mungret, at 7.45pm

Saturday May 21

South Senior Hurling League, Round 7

Blackrock v Kilmallock, in Kilfinane, at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5

Templeglantine v Monagea, in Templeglantine, at 5pm

St Kierans v Killeedy, in St Kierans, at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Football League, Group1, Round 4

Athea v Glin, in Athea, at 1pm

East Senior Hurling League, Round 5

Ahane v Cappamore, in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 7.30pm

Doon v South Liberties, in Doon, at 7.30pm

Pallasgreen v Murroe-Boher, in Pallasgreen, at 7.30pm

East Intermediate Hurling League, Round 7

Patrickswell v Caherline, in Patrickswell, at 7.30pm

Doon v Crecora-Manister, in Doon, at 7.30pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ballybrown, in Ballybricken, at 7.30pm

South Hurling League, Round 7

Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca, in Glenroe, at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5

Bruree v Feenagh-Kilmeedy, in Bruree, at 7.30pm

City Senior Hurling League, Round 5

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh, in Ballybrown, at 7.30pm

Sunday May 22

West Junior A Hurling League, Round 5

Newcastle West (B Team) v Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team), in Newcastle West, at 12noon

Askeaton v Kildimo-Pallaskenry (B Team), in Askeaton, at 12noon

West Junior B Hurling League, Round 7

Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry, in Croagh, at 7.30pm

West Junior Football League, Round 6

Athea (B Team) v St Senan’s (B Team), in Athea, at 12noon

Dromcollogher-Broadford (B Team) v Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team), in Dromcollogher, 12noon

East Junior A Hurling League, Round 7

Monaleen (B Team) v Murroe-Boher (B Team), in Monaleen, 12noon

Cappamore (B Team) v Mungret St Pauls (B Team), Cappamore, at 12noon

Ahane (B Team) v Pallasgreen (B Team), in Pallasgreen, at 12noon

East Junior B Hurling League, Round 7

Fedamore v Caherline (B Team), in Fedamore, at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken-Bohermore, in Caherdavin, at 7.30pm

Doon (C Team) v Patrickswell (C Team), in Doon, at 7.30pm

Ballybrown (C Team) v Ahane (C Team), in Ballybrown, at 7.30pm

South Junior B Hurling League, Round 7

Effin v Castletown-Ballyagran, in Effin, at 9.45am

Crecora-Manister v Dromin-Athlacca, in Crecora, at 7.30pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Glenroe, in St Johns Park, Hospital, at 7.30pm

Monday May 23

Bons Secours East Junior Football League, Semi Finals

Monaleen v Ahane/Knockane, in Cappamore, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Oola, in Kilteely, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.

Bons Secours City/East Football League, Semi Finals

Mungret v Kilteely-Dromkeen, in Caherconlish, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.

Tuesday May 24

West Senior Hurling League, Round 1

Adare v Newcastle West, in Newcastle West, at 7pm

Bons Secours County West Senior Football League, Semi Finals

St Kierans v Ballysteen, in Ballyhahill, at 7pm E.T.I.N.

Bons Secours West Intermediate Football League, Semi Finals

Cappagh v Castlemahon/Feenagh-Kilmeedy, in The Bog Garden, at 7pm E.T.I.N.

Bons Secours East/South Senior Football League Semi Finals

Galbally v Ballylanders, in Kilfinane, at 7pm E.T.I.N.

South Junior A Hurling League, Round 4

Camogue Rovers v Staker Wallace, in Meanus, at 7.30pm

Bons Secours City Senior Football League, Semi Finals

Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh, in Claughaun, at 7pm E.T.I.N.

Mungret v Claughaun, in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 7pm E.T.I.N.

Wednesday May 25

South Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5

Croom v Hospital-Herbertstown, in Croom, at 7.30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media