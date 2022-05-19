Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week of May 19-25

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixture for the period from Thursday May 19 to Wednesday May 25.
Thursday May 19
West Intermediate A Hurling League, Round 5
Tournafulla v Dromcollogher Broadford, in Tournafulla, at 7.30pm
West Junior A Hurling League, Round 4
Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team) v Askeaton, in Ballingarry, at 7.30pm
East Intermediate Hurling League, Round 3
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Claughaun, in Ballybricken, at 6.30pm
East Junior A Hurling League, Round 6
Murroe-Boher v Ahane, in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 6.30pm
East Junior B Hurling League, Round 1
Doon v Na Piarsaigh, in Doon, at 7.30pm
South Junior B Hurling League, Round 1
Crecora-Manister v St Kierans in Crecora at 7.30pm
Friday May 20
West Senior Hurling League, Round 4
Granagh-Ballingarry v Knockaderry, in Ballingarry, at 7.30pm
West Junior B Hurling League, Round 7
Feohanagh v Tournafulla, in Quaid Park, Coolyroe, at 7.30pm
South Hurling League, Round 7
Effin v Knockainey, in Effin, at 7.30pm
Bruff v Garryspillane, in Bruff, at 7.30pm
South Junior A Hurling League, Round 5
Staker Wallace v Blackrock, in Kilbreedy, at 7.30pm
City Senior Hurling League, Round 5
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, in Mungret, at 7.45pm
Saturday May 21
South Senior Hurling League, Round 7
Blackrock v Kilmallock, in Kilfinane, at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5
Templeglantine v Monagea, in Templeglantine, at 5pm
St Kierans v Killeedy, in St Kierans, at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Football League, Group1, Round 4
Athea v Glin, in Athea, at 1pm
East Senior Hurling League, Round 5
Ahane v Cappamore, in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 7.30pm
Doon v South Liberties, in Doon, at 7.30pm
Pallasgreen v Murroe-Boher, in Pallasgreen, at 7.30pm
East Intermediate Hurling League, Round 7
Patrickswell v Caherline, in Patrickswell, at 7.30pm
Doon v Crecora-Manister, in Doon, at 7.30pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Ballybrown, in Ballybricken, at 7.30pm
South Hurling League, Round 7
Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca, in Glenroe, at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5
Bruree v Feenagh-Kilmeedy, in Bruree, at 7.30pm
City Senior Hurling League, Round 5
Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh, in Ballybrown, at 7.30pm
Sunday May 22
West Junior A Hurling League, Round 5
Newcastle West (B Team) v Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team), in Newcastle West, at 12noon
Askeaton v Kildimo-Pallaskenry (B Team), in Askeaton, at 12noon
West Junior B Hurling League, Round 7
Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry, in Croagh, at 7.30pm
West Junior Football League, Round 6
Athea (B Team) v St Senan’s (B Team), in Athea, at 12noon
Dromcollogher-Broadford (B Team) v Granagh-Ballingarry (B Team), in Dromcollogher, 12noon
East Junior A Hurling League, Round 7
Monaleen (B Team) v Murroe-Boher (B Team), in Monaleen, 12noon
Cappamore (B Team) v Mungret St Pauls (B Team), Cappamore, at 12noon
Ahane (B Team) v Pallasgreen (B Team), in Pallasgreen, at 12noon
East Junior B Hurling League, Round 7
Fedamore v Caherline (B Team), in Fedamore, at 7.30pm
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken-Bohermore, in Caherdavin, at 7.30pm
Doon (C Team) v Patrickswell (C Team), in Doon, at 7.30pm
Ballybrown (C Team) v Ahane (C Team), in Ballybrown, at 7.30pm
South Junior B Hurling League, Round 7
Effin v Castletown-Ballyagran, in Effin, at 9.45am
Crecora-Manister v Dromin-Athlacca, in Crecora, at 7.30pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Glenroe, in St Johns Park, Hospital, at 7.30pm
Monday May 23
Bons Secours East Junior Football League, Semi Finals
Monaleen v Ahane/Knockane, in Cappamore, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Oola, in Kilteely, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.
Bons Secours City/East Football League, Semi Finals
Mungret v Kilteely-Dromkeen, in Caherconlish, at 7.00pm E.T.I.N.
Tuesday May 24
West Senior Hurling League, Round 1
Adare v Newcastle West, in Newcastle West, at 7pm
Bons Secours County West Senior Football League, Semi Finals
St Kierans v Ballysteen, in Ballyhahill, at 7pm E.T.I.N.
Bons Secours West Intermediate Football League, Semi Finals
Cappagh v Castlemahon/Feenagh-Kilmeedy, in The Bog Garden, at 7pm E.T.I.N.
Bons Secours East/South Senior Football League Semi Finals
Galbally v Ballylanders, in Kilfinane, at 7pm E.T.I.N.
South Junior A Hurling League, Round 4
Camogue Rovers v Staker Wallace, in Meanus, at 7.30pm
Bons Secours City Senior Football League, Semi Finals
Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh, in Claughaun, at 7pm E.T.I.N.
Mungret v Claughaun, in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 7pm E.T.I.N.
Wednesday May 25
South Intermediate Hurling League, Round 5
Croom v Hospital-Herbertstown, in Croom, at 7.30pm
