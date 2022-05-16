Search

16 May 2022

Limerick camogie fixture forms double-header with big Leinster hurling championship tie

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 May 2022 5:42 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK begin their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign this Saturday, May 21.

The first of five group games for Limerick is a trip to play the champions Galway.

And, the round one tie takes place in Pearse Stadium in Salthill this Saturday at 3.30 as the curtain-raiser to the final round Leinster Hurling Championship clash of Galway and Dublin at 6pm - incidentally Limerick referee Johnny Murphy will be the man in the middle for the hurling tie.

Back in February, Limerick's league tie with Cork was a double-header with the Cork and Galway Allianz Football League tie in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick and Galway last met in competitive fare in the 2021 league - the side in maroon winning 3-13 to 0-7 in Kilmallock. In the 2020 league it finished Galway 4-13 Limerick 0-7 and in the 2019 league semi final it was a 2-14 to 0-4 win for the Connacht side.

The last championship meeting of the counties was in 2019 - Limerick failing narrowly in Athenry; 2-12 to 1-10.

The John Lillis managed Limerick were relegated from Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland League - losing all four games. Limerick also lost to Tipperary in the Munster Championship.

So while Limerick seek a first win of the season in Galway, they face a side that won the league title last month in Croke Park.

One week after the Galway fixture, Limerick are on their travels again when they play away to 2020 champions Kilkenny.

Limerick have just two home games and the first is against Offaly on June 11 and then two weeks later Down also come to Limerick.

The final round tie is a trip north to play Antrim.

The top three teams in the group progress to the knockout stages with the quarter finals on July 16 and semi finals on July 23.

 

