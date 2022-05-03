Young Limerick hurling star sidelined until next year after cruciate ligament operation

LIMERICK'S two-time All-Ireland SHC winner Brian O'Grady underwent a cruciate ligament operation this Tuesday.

The Kilteely-Dromkeen clubman is in his third year on John Kiey's Limerick senior hurling panel - part of the 2020 and 2021 Munster and All-Ireland winning panels.

O'Grady was called into the Limerick senior panel in 2020 while still eligible for the U20 grade.

The 22 year old starred in the UL team that won the Fitzgibbon Cup this Spring - playing midfield or wing forward as the only Limerick man to make the starting line-up.

O'Grady made his Limerick senior debut in a Co-Op Superstores Munster League tie with Tipperary in December 2019. In March 2020, he made his Allianz League debut against Westmeath and in May 2021 he made his first Allianz League start against Galway in Salthill.

This Spring, O'Grady played both games in the Munster Cups wins over Kerry and Clare. During the Allianz League, he started the clash with Galway and featured against Wexford.

However, in early April O'Grady sustained the knee injury during inter-county training.

"This is our third ACL in seven months and it's hard on the players. Brian is the latest now to have to go through that journey," confirmed John Kiely of the O'Grady injury when speaking with media after the Munster SHC round one win over Cork.

This Tuesday O'Grady went under the knife in Dublin's Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry.

He now then faces the eight to nine month battle back to full match fitness.

O'Grady begins the journey back to action as Limerick colleagues Peter Casey and Barry Murphy near a return to full match fitness after undergoing the same operation last Autumn.

Mike Casey only returned to action in recent weeks after prolonged setbacks after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season challenge game ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland SHC and had his surgery that November.

Richie English and Sean Finn are other members of the current Limerick panel that have required a cruciate ligament operation and will no doubt be of assistance to O'Grady in his return to full fitness next Spring.

O'Grady's Limerick team-mates are this week preparing for Sunday's Munster SHC round three tie with Tipperary in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. The May 8 clash has a 2pm start and will be live on RTE television. John Kiely has confirmed injury will keep Cian Lynch sidelined until at least mid-June. The status of injuries to Kyle Hayes and Seamus Hayes and the line-time for the return of Peter Casey and Barry Murphy remain unclear.