In-form Treaty United target 'magnificent seven' at Markets Field

TREATY United will look to extend their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to seven games when hosting high-flying Galway United at the Markets Field on this Friday evening, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side made it six games without defeat when playing out a hard fought 0-0 draw with Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday night last.

The result leaves promotion play-off chasing Treaty sitting in fifth place in the table, seven points adrift of Friday night's opponents Galway who are second.

Treaty are also now five points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC following the hard fought draw in their first ever meeting with Longford Town who were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of last season.

Saturday's fixture was a game of limited chances with defences holding the upperhand for long stages.

Team manager Tommy Barrett made a number of changes to his Treaty matchday squad for the trip to Longford.

Sean Guerins and Matt Keane come into Treaty's starting XI, while Conor Melody, Joe Gorman and Adam Gallagher returned to the matchday squad on the substitutes' bench. Meanwhile, Stephen Christopher, Joel Coustrain and Conor Winn missed out on the game. Treaty lost Mark Walsh to an injury early on.