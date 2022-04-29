Search

29 Apr 2022

In-form Treaty United target 'magnificent seven' at Markets Field

In-form Treaty United target 'magnificent seven' at Markets Field

oe Collins, of Treaty United, is closed down by Galway United's Stephen Walsh in their First Division meeting at Markets Field last season Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will look to extend their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to seven games when hosting high-flying Galway United at the Markets Field on this Friday evening, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side made it six games without defeat when playing out a hard fought 0-0 draw with Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday night last.

The result leaves promotion play-off chasing Treaty sitting in fifth place in the table, seven points adrift of Friday night's opponents Galway who are second.

Treaty are also now five points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC following the hard fought draw in their first ever meeting with Longford Town who were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of last season.

Saturday's fixture was a game of limited chances with defences holding the upperhand for long stages.

Team manager Tommy Barrett made a number of changes to his Treaty matchday squad for the trip to Longford.

Sean Guerins and Matt Keane come into Treaty's starting XI, while Conor Melody, Joe Gorman and Adam Gallagher returned to the matchday squad on the substitutes' bench. Meanwhile, Stephen Christopher, Joel Coustrain and Conor Winn missed out on the game. Treaty lost Mark Walsh to an injury early on.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media