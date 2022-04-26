In Pictures: Limerick hurling fans enjoy return of championship action to TUS Gaelic Grounds

BIG-TIME championship hurling returned to the TUS Gaelic Grounds last Saturday evening and so did the crowds.
The Limerick and Waterford Munster SHC clash was the first home championship fixture for John Kiely's side since the 2019 Munster final.
After big attendances during the Allianz League, this championship tie attracted an attendance of 27,488 - the majority supporting the men in green and white.
The Sportsfile photography agency were on hand to capture the action on the field, the returning supporters and the celebrations after the final whistle.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.