In Pictures: Limerick minor footballers make home advantage count in Munster Championship

THE Limerick minor footballers made home advantage count in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park to overcome Clare in the Munster Championship.
The 2-8 to 0-9 victory sets up an intriguing final round of group games next Thursday when Limerick are in Lemybrien to play Waterford.
The John Keane managed Limerick must win or draw in Waterford in a hope of progressing in the U17 competition.
