Limerick camogie panel selected for Primary Game with Waterford during Munster SHC match

ELEVEN girls from Limerick will get the opportunity to wear the green and white of Limerick on Munster Championship day when they line out in the Primary Game exhibition game in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday.

The Munster GAA Primary Game will be played at half time of the Munster SHC meeting of Limerick and Waterford this Saturday.

"The Primary Game is unique and offers an experience that children treasure for the rest of their lives. To play on the same pitch as your heroes in your own county’s colours is an opportunity to be treasured," said Joe Lyons, coordinator of the Primary Game and Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol Luimnigh.

"Last Sunday, the boys team kick-started the season when they lined out at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and this weekend it is the turn of the girls. The excitement is growing as the big day approaches. This will be the first Primary Game action in Limerick since 2019 as Covid prevented any action in 2021 and 2021 so this is a great day for all involved," he continued.

The Limerick selectors are all from St Pauls NS; Niamh O’Dea, Paula Donnelly, Ruairi Walsh and John Tuohy.

PANEL: Mary Conway (Scoil Mocheallóg, Kilmallock), Aoife Morrissey (Bruree NS), Molly Walsh (Hospital NS), Nicole Butler (Scoil Dean Cussen Bruff), Molly Gleeson (Herbertstown NS), Lucy Heffernan (Martinstown NS), Aoibhinn Fahey (Tineterriffe NS), Gráinne Cahill (Lisnagry NS), Megan O’Shea (Crecora NS), Sarah Maher (Oola NS), Laura Minihan (Ahane NS).