In Pictures: Limerick hurling fans cheer side to victory over Cork in Munster SHC

LIMERICK senior hurlers opened the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland titles with an impressive 2-25 to 1-17 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.
Limerick led the repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final 2-9 to 1-8 at half-time, thanks to first half goals from Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane.
The Shannonsidders outscored their hosts 0-16 to 0-9 in the second half to make a winning start to the round robin phase of the Munster championship.
Limerick host Waterford in their second fixture at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday next 7pm.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was on duty for the Limerick Leader on Leeside for Sunday's big game with Cork.
