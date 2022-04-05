Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick hurling tickets go on sale for all four games in the 2022 Munster SHC

Tickets go on sale

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TICKETS for Munster Senior Hurling Championship matches go on sale this Tuesday, April 5.

Tickets go on sale from 11am online and in selected Centra and SuperValu stores.

John Kiely's Limerick hurlers will play four games across April and May and stand and terrace tickets for all will be on sale.

Limerick's championship title defence begins on Easter Sunday April 17 against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm, while Limerick's first home game will be against league champions Waterford on Saturday April 23 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

All Munster GAA games in 2022 will be all-ticket and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased online via ticketmaster here

Tickets can also be purchased in selected stores across Limerick - in Centra stores in Adare, Annacotty, Bruff, Caherconlish, Castletroy, Clarina, Dooradoyle, Dromcollogher, Hospital, Kilfinane, O'Connell St, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell and Raheen, as well as SuperValu stores in Askeaton, Abbeyfeale, Castleconnell, Castletroy, Corbally, Newcastle West and Kilmallock.

Student and OAP tickets will be available to purchase online only via Ticketmaster. The discount will be given at the point of purchase, there will be no rebate at the venues.

