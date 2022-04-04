Search

04 Apr 2022

Limerick Underage Football Academy panels confirmed for 2022 inter-county schedule

Limerick Underage Football Academy panels confirmed for 2022 inter-county schedule

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

04 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Underage Football Academy panels have been confirmed for 2022.

Limerick's U14, U15 and U16 teams will be in action from this weekend across the next number of months.

All underage academy teams are sponsored by VPK Limerick.

The Limerick U14 management is John O’Grady (Oola), Marcus Nash (Monaleen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Pat Gleeson (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Lavin (Adare) and Richie Murray (Monaleen).

The Limerick U15 management consists of Gerard O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Niall McDermott (Monaleen), Danny Murphy (Ballylanders), Sean Ahern (Fr Caseys), Stephen Lavin (Adare) and Tommy Stack (Dromcollogher-Broadford). 

The Limerick U16 management is John Ryan (Cratloe), John Murphy (Fr Caseys),  Neil Conway (Dromcollogher-Broadford),
Pakie O'Gorman (Cratloe), Liam O'Connell (Mungret St Pauls) and Brendan Donnelly (Na Piarsaigh).

PANELS

U14: Ben Kiely, Brendan Morrissey, Danny Nash, Evan Boland, Jamie Crowley, Matthew Fox, Oscar Fitzgerald, Rory Heffernan (all Monaleen); Alan Cleary, Amhlaoibh Bohane, George Lloyd, Jack Dervan, Jack O’Sullivan, Thomas Ó Dónaill (all Mungret St Pauls); Aaron O’Kelly, Cian Quirke, Eoghan Crowley, Leon Curtain, Oran O’Connell (all Fr Caseys); George Maher, Hugh Maher, Jamie McGrath, Sean O’Donnell (all Oola), Conor Kelly and Ferdia Minihane (both Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Moloney and Kieran O’Connor (both Castlemahon); John Lenihan and Ryan Sheehan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); John O’Mahony and Ryan Rooney (both Monagea); Rory Vaughan and Tristan Kirwan (both Newcastle West); Conor Mulcahy (Coshlea Gaels), Dan McCarthy (Adare), Daniel MacNamara (Ballybrown), Desmond Downes (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jake Higgins (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Campbell (St Patricks), Markus Vang (Cappagh-Rathkeale), Max White (Ballybrown), Olin Ryan (Galtee Gaels), Shane O’Donoghue (Banogue), Tomas Ahern (Athea).

U15: Cillian Clifford, Cillian McNamara, Darragh Brown, Marcus Southern, Robbie Widger, Ruairi O'Duinn (all Monaleen); Conor Mangan, Conor O'Longaigh, Daniel O'Connell, Liam Ahern, Rory Mullins (all Mungret St Pauls); Conor McNamara, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Maurice Fitzgerald, Sean Gallaghue, Sean O'Donnell (Galtee Gaels); Adam Collins, Danny McCarthy, Evan O'Connor (all Fr Caseys); Aaron Flynn and Daniel Murphy (both Ballylanders); Cian Costello and Darragh O'Carroll (both Cappagh); Conor Ryan and Sean Holland (both South Liberties); Jack Gallagher and Paul Logue (both Newcastle West); Ben Ryan and Michael Naughton (both Croom); Milo Keane and Ollie Desmond (both Adare); Rian McNamara and Shane O'Dea (both Hospital-Herbertstown); Aaron Deane (Bruree), Adam O'Kelly (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Brian Dolphin (Crecora-Manister), Charlie Casey (Caherconlish), Cillian McMahon (Knockaderry), Danny Doherty (Castlemahon), Donal Dawson (Ahane), Mark Doolan (Ballybrown), Mikey Kelly (St Kierans), Ronan O Connor (Monagea), Scott Murphy (Cappagh), Stephen Kearney (St Senans).

U16: Adam Murphy, Cathal Woulfe, Michael Brosnahan, Ronan O'Connell (all Fr Caseys); Calum Buckley, James Hunt, Rory Cleary (all Athea); Cian O'Sullivan, Ross Allen, Sam Guerin (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Eoghan Beston and Jamie McGrath (both Galbally); Calum O'Connor and Kealan Lyons (both Templeglantine); Darragh Hogan and Kevin Morrow (both Mungret St Pauls); Cormac McMahon and Padraic Murphy (both Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan); Cathal Garvey and Paudie Hennessy (both Bruff); Andrew Kearney (Monaleen), Andrew Lyons (Newcastle West), Charlie Lane (South Liberties), Charlie McDonagh (Shannon Gaels), Cian Hogan (Galtee Gaels), Cian McGrath (Oola), Con Kirby (Crecora-Manister), Griffin McCaffrey (Hospital-Herbertstown), Jack Murphy (Cappagh), Kieran O'Kelly (Croom), Liam Og Glynn (Ahane), Oisin Carville (Belville Gaels), Owen Barrington (Bruree), Padraic Phelan (Pallasgreen), Shane Geary (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Tommy Glynn (Na Piarsaigh).

Limerick will have two U14 teams and will have games arranged by Munster Coaching and Games Committee. Matches will be played on April 9 and May 7. The Jim Power Tournament will be on June 11 and July 23. On August 13 will be a cross-provincial match.

Limerick will field two U15 teams for 2022 - in the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament and the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup.

In the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament Limerick are in Group Two with Wexford, Meath and Wicklow. In Group One are Roscommon, Antrim, Armagh and Sligo.

In the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup, Limerick are in Group Two with Wexford B, Galway West and Wicklow B. Group One is Roscommon B, Antrim B, Armagh B and Sligo B.

In the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament fixtures, Limerick are away to Wexford on April 9, home on May 7 v Meath and home to Wicklow on June 11.

The Cup/Shield semi finals are on July 23 with the Cup/Shield Finals and 3rd and 4th play-offs on August 13. 

In the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup games; on April 9 Limerick are away to Wexford, home to Galway West on May 7 and home to Wicklow on June 11. Again the Cup/Shield Semi Finals are on July 23 with August 13 for the Cup/Shield Finals and 3rd and 4th play offs.

The U16s will play in the O’Donovan Cup Tournament. In Group One are Limerick, Cork West, Roscommon and Galway 2, while Group Two consists of Tipperary, South Kerry, Offaly and Kildare 2.

On April 9 Limerick are home to Cork West. On May 7 there is an away match with Roscommon and then on June 11 with an away match in Galway. On July 23 are the Cup/Shield semi finals with the finals/3rd and 4th play-offs set for August 13.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media