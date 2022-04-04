Limerick Underage Football Academy panels confirmed for 2022 inter-county schedule

THE Limerick Underage Football Academy panels have been confirmed for 2022.

Limerick's U14, U15 and U16 teams will be in action from this weekend across the next number of months.

All underage academy teams are sponsored by VPK Limerick.

The Limerick U14 management is John O’Grady (Oola), Marcus Nash (Monaleen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Pat Gleeson (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Lavin (Adare) and Richie Murray (Monaleen).

The Limerick U15 management consists of Gerard O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Niall McDermott (Monaleen), Danny Murphy (Ballylanders), Sean Ahern (Fr Caseys), Stephen Lavin (Adare) and Tommy Stack (Dromcollogher-Broadford).

The Limerick U16 management is John Ryan (Cratloe), John Murphy (Fr Caseys), Neil Conway (Dromcollogher-Broadford),

Pakie O'Gorman (Cratloe), Liam O'Connell (Mungret St Pauls) and Brendan Donnelly (Na Piarsaigh).

PANELS

U14: Ben Kiely, Brendan Morrissey, Danny Nash, Evan Boland, Jamie Crowley, Matthew Fox, Oscar Fitzgerald, Rory Heffernan (all Monaleen); Alan Cleary, Amhlaoibh Bohane, George Lloyd, Jack Dervan, Jack O’Sullivan, Thomas Ó Dónaill (all Mungret St Pauls); Aaron O’Kelly, Cian Quirke, Eoghan Crowley, Leon Curtain, Oran O’Connell (all Fr Caseys); George Maher, Hugh Maher, Jamie McGrath, Sean O’Donnell (all Oola), Conor Kelly and Ferdia Minihane (both Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Moloney and Kieran O’Connor (both Castlemahon); John Lenihan and Ryan Sheehan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); John O’Mahony and Ryan Rooney (both Monagea); Rory Vaughan and Tristan Kirwan (both Newcastle West); Conor Mulcahy (Coshlea Gaels), Dan McCarthy (Adare), Daniel MacNamara (Ballybrown), Desmond Downes (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jake Higgins (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Campbell (St Patricks), Markus Vang (Cappagh-Rathkeale), Max White (Ballybrown), Olin Ryan (Galtee Gaels), Shane O’Donoghue (Banogue), Tomas Ahern (Athea).

U15: Cillian Clifford, Cillian McNamara, Darragh Brown, Marcus Southern, Robbie Widger, Ruairi O'Duinn (all Monaleen); Conor Mangan, Conor O'Longaigh, Daniel O'Connell, Liam Ahern, Rory Mullins (all Mungret St Pauls); Conor McNamara, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Maurice Fitzgerald, Sean Gallaghue, Sean O'Donnell (Galtee Gaels); Adam Collins, Danny McCarthy, Evan O'Connor (all Fr Caseys); Aaron Flynn and Daniel Murphy (both Ballylanders); Cian Costello and Darragh O'Carroll (both Cappagh); Conor Ryan and Sean Holland (both South Liberties); Jack Gallagher and Paul Logue (both Newcastle West); Ben Ryan and Michael Naughton (both Croom); Milo Keane and Ollie Desmond (both Adare); Rian McNamara and Shane O'Dea (both Hospital-Herbertstown); Aaron Deane (Bruree), Adam O'Kelly (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Brian Dolphin (Crecora-Manister), Charlie Casey (Caherconlish), Cillian McMahon (Knockaderry), Danny Doherty (Castlemahon), Donal Dawson (Ahane), Mark Doolan (Ballybrown), Mikey Kelly (St Kierans), Ronan O Connor (Monagea), Scott Murphy (Cappagh), Stephen Kearney (St Senans).

U16: Adam Murphy, Cathal Woulfe, Michael Brosnahan, Ronan O'Connell (all Fr Caseys); Calum Buckley, James Hunt, Rory Cleary (all Athea); Cian O'Sullivan, Ross Allen, Sam Guerin (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Eoghan Beston and Jamie McGrath (both Galbally); Calum O'Connor and Kealan Lyons (both Templeglantine); Darragh Hogan and Kevin Morrow (both Mungret St Pauls); Cormac McMahon and Padraic Murphy (both Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan); Cathal Garvey and Paudie Hennessy (both Bruff); Andrew Kearney (Monaleen), Andrew Lyons (Newcastle West), Charlie Lane (South Liberties), Charlie McDonagh (Shannon Gaels), Cian Hogan (Galtee Gaels), Cian McGrath (Oola), Con Kirby (Crecora-Manister), Griffin McCaffrey (Hospital-Herbertstown), Jack Murphy (Cappagh), Kieran O'Kelly (Croom), Liam Og Glynn (Ahane), Oisin Carville (Belville Gaels), Owen Barrington (Bruree), Padraic Phelan (Pallasgreen), Shane Geary (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Tommy Glynn (Na Piarsaigh).

Limerick will have two U14 teams and will have games arranged by Munster Coaching and Games Committee. Matches will be played on April 9 and May 7. The Jim Power Tournament will be on June 11 and July 23. On August 13 will be a cross-provincial match.

Limerick will field two U15 teams for 2022 - in the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament and the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup.

In the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament Limerick are in Group Two with Wexford, Meath and Wicklow. In Group One are Roscommon, Antrim, Armagh and Sligo.

In the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup, Limerick are in Group Two with Wexford B, Galway West and Wicklow B. Group One is Roscommon B, Antrim B, Armagh B and Sligo B.

In the Dermot Earley Michael Glavey’s Tournament fixtures, Limerick are away to Wexford on April 9, home on May 7 v Meath and home to Wicklow on June 11.

The Cup/Shield semi finals are on July 23 with the Cup/Shield Finals and 3rd and 4th play-offs on August 13.

In the Dermot Earley Roscommon Cup games; on April 9 Limerick are away to Wexford, home to Galway West on May 7 and home to Wicklow on June 11. Again the Cup/Shield Semi Finals are on July 23 with August 13 for the Cup/Shield Finals and 3rd and 4th play offs.

The U16s will play in the O’Donovan Cup Tournament. In Group One are Limerick, Cork West, Roscommon and Galway 2, while Group Two consists of Tipperary, South Kerry, Offaly and Kildare 2.

On April 9 Limerick are home to Cork West. On May 7 there is an away match with Roscommon and then on June 11 with an away match in Galway. On July 23 are the Cup/Shield semi finals with the finals/3rd and 4th play-offs set for August 13.