Limerick Ladies footballers target National League final glory

Roisin Ambrose in action for Limerick against Offaly in their Lidl Ladies football league clash earlier this year
IT will be a repeat of the 2015 decider when Limerick and Offaly meet in the Lidl Ladies Division 4 Football league final at Birr at 2pm this Sunday.
Back in 2015, the Leinster side were 3-7 to 1-8 winners.
Limerick will be playing in a seventh ever league final and chase a second title – to add to the 2016 victory over Antrim.
The Graham Shine managed Limerick arrive into the final with a 100% record, following their wins over Fermanagh, Carlow, final opponents Offaly and London.
Number 3 Clanwilliam Square is in a fantastic location, one of Limerick's most sought after addresses, the Golf Links Road, Castletroy
Students from Scoil Mhuire in Broadford cheering on the footballers and (below) teacher and Limerick player Cillian Fahy with Aoibhe Boyce and Liam Og O'Brien | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Cllr Adam Teskey, pictured outside the former Bank of Ireland in Rathkeale, has welcomed the agreement | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.