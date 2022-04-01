Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick Ladies footballers target National League final glory

Limerick Ladies footballers target National League final glory

Roisin Ambrose in action for Limerick against Offaly in their Lidl Ladies football league clash earlier this year

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

01 Apr 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IT will be a repeat of the 2015 decider when Limerick and Offaly meet in the Lidl Ladies Division 4 Football league final at Birr at 2pm this Sunday.

Back in 2015, the Leinster side were 3-7 to 1-8 winners.

Limerick will be playing in a seventh ever league final and chase a second title – to add to the 2016 victory over Antrim.

The Graham Shine managed Limerick arrive into the final with a 100% record, following their wins over Fermanagh, Carlow, final opponents Offaly and London.

Local News

