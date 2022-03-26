Search

26 Mar 2022

Tributes paid to Denis Holmes on the passing of the Limerick GAA County Board officer

The late Denis Holmes

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 Mar 2022 12:43 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is much sadness across the Limerick GAA community at the passing of County Board official Denis Holmes.

The Oola man is a former Limerick GAA chairman and was the current Coaching Officer. He sat on the Limerick GAA County Board executive for much of the last 20 years across varying roles.

Holmes was Limerick GAA chairman for three years from from 2005 to 2007.

The popular east Limerick man also served as delegate to the Munster Council and Central Council, as well as his current role of Coaching Officer.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan has led the tributes to the late Denis Holmes.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news this morning. Despite the fact that Denis was ill for a number of months, it was still a shock to us all to hear the news. He served Limerick GAA in so many different capacities and while his passing is a serious loss to all GAA people, our foremost thoughts are for his wife Ann and family," said John Cregan.

"He was a great friend to all of us in Limerick GAA - a great colleague and a great character," said the Limerick GAA chairman.

"He was a man we all turned to from time to time for advise because he had a tremendous knowledge on rules and by-laws. We all confided in him and depended on him for advise and support in those situations. He gave advise and guidance to so many clubs in regard to rules and by-laws and he loved being able to assist all those," said the chairman.

Before his election to the County Board, Holmes had served the Limerick Football Board as secretary and as a divisional officer on the East Board as chairman.

Away from Limerick, Holmes served on provincial council and national committees - just over one year ago GAA President Larry McCarthy appointed the Limerick man to the Central Hearings Committee in Croke Park.

As a player, Holmes won a Limerick SFC medal with Oola in 1979. Today's Senior Football League tie between Oola and Galtee Gaels has been postponed as a mark of respect.

