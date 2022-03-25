Limerick team confirmed for promotion battle with Fermanagh in Allianz Football League

LIMERICK'S line-up has been confirmed for Sunday's promotion deciding Allianz Football League tie with Fermanagh.

Victory for Billy Lee's side will ensure a second promotion in three years and lift Limerick out of the bottom two divisions for the first time since 2007.

There is one change from the side that defeated Laois last Saturday - Brian Fanning makes his first start at full back since rejoining the panel. He replaces Luke Murphy.

A home win in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this March 27 at 2pm will ensure promotion, while defeat or a draw would very much require favourable results elsewhere with five teams still in contention for two spots in Division Two in 2023.

Victory would also ensure an April 2/3 league final and secure a place in the Sam Maguire Cup rather than the Tailteann Cup.

Ahead of Sunday, Limerick have four wins and two defeats from six outings. Nine players have started all six games so far - Donal O'Sullivan, Sean O'Dea, Iain Corbett, Darragh Treacy, Brian Donovan, James Naughton, Peter Nash, Josh Ryan and Hugh Bourke.

Billy Lee and selectors Maurice Horan, Seamus O'Donnell and Shane Kelly have used 28 different players and it's noteworthy that of the nine constant faces, five are in the forward line.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Mike Donovan (Galbally); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Paul Maher (Adare); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgeen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Kerry), Robbie Burke (Adare), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins).