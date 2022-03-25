Three changes in Limerick junior team to play Clare in Littlewoods Camogie League

LIMERICK'S junior camogie side has been named for Saturday's Shannonside derby with Clare.

The sides meet in the final group game in Division Three of the Littlewoods Ireland League in Clare camogie's home ground in Fr McNamara Park in Ennis at 2pm.

Limerick lost to to Wexford 5-20 to 1-2 in round one and then received a walkover from Down in round two.

On Saturday, Limerick face a Clare side that had a big win over Down and lost to Wexford by three points.

Limerick are managed by Tim McGrath, who was joint-manager of this Clare junior side for the last two seasons.

His hurling coach in Limerick is Shane Fitzgerald, with S&C coach John Blackwell. The team selectors are Sile Moynihan, Emmett O’Brien and Margaret Delee.

When the sides met in the league last season in Kilmallock, Limerick were 2-16 to 2-10 winners. Remarkably, not one of the 21 players to see action in that victory are part of the current panel.

Limerick have made a host of positional switches and three changes in personnel to their line-up from the loss to Wexford - Isobel Lyons, Aine O'Tiarnaigh and Ciara Mulqueen into the starting fifteen in place of Kelly Shanahan, Sarah Fitzgibbon and Aimee O’Connor.

It's a youthful Limerick side with Muireann Leahy, Orla Hickey, Aimee O'Connor, Aine O'Tiarnaigh and Amy Burke stepping up to adult level from the county minor team.

LIMERICK: Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora); Orla Hickey (Na Piarsaigh), Isobel Lyons (Crecora), Sarah Condon (Knockaderry); Marie Butler (Adare), Jenny Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Louise Butler (Adare); Muireann Leahy (Crecora), Aine O'Tiarnaigh (Na Piarsaigh); Cara Davern (Bruff), Ashling Ryan (Galbally), Rebecca Fitzpatrick (Newcastle West); Amy Burke (Monaleen), Sarah Cosgrove (Ahane), Cliodhna Hall (Ballybrown). Subs: Aimee O'Connor (Crecora), Aoife Condon (Knockaderry), Kelly Shanahan (Ballybrown), Jessica Carr (Templeglantine), Olivia Kerins (Mungret St Pauls), Siobhan Corbett (Knockaderry).