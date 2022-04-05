Search

05 Apr 2022

Senior trio in Limerick U20 hurling team for Munster Championship clash with Clare

Limerick U20 hurling panel for Munster Championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK have confirmed their team ahead of this Wednesday's evening's Munster U20 Hurling Championship tie with Clare.

Limerick, managed by Diarmuid Mullins, commence their provincial campaign this Wednesday April 6 with a home fixture in the TUS Gaelic Grounds against Clare at 7pm.

In a new mini-group system, Limerick will also have an April 20 fixture away to Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn before the top two teams reach the Munster semi finals one week later.

Diarmuid Mullins continues as Limerick U20 manager for a second season. His coach-selectors are Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid and John Meskell. 

The team captain is Jimmy Quilty with Aidan O'Connor the vice-captain.

It's a Limerick team that contains Colin Coughlan, Cathal O'Neill and Adam English - all three started for under John Kiely in the Allianz League this Spring.

This U20 side to face Clare contains six who started in the Munster final loss to Cork last season - Chris Thomas, Quilty, O'Connor and the senior trio.

It's a Limerick panel backboned by the Munster minor hurling champions of 2019 and 2020. It's a panel that has seen players win All-Ireland titles with UL (Fresher Hurling) and Ardscoil Ris (Croke Cup) in recent weeks.

Evan O'Leary and Shane O'Brien both start and were members of that winning Ardscoil Ris team.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West); Joe Sweeney (Adare), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), Adam English (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen). Substitutes: Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Séan Whelan (Cappamore), Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Cian O’Donovan (Doon), Barry Duff (Mungret St. Pauls).

