In Pictures: Knockaderry GAA club honour their Limerick county champions

WEST Limerick GAA club Knockaderry have honoured their victorious minor hurling (2020) and U19 football (2021) teams at a function in the local Resource Centre.
Chairperson Ger Downes was MC on the night and special guests were Fr Irwin PP, John Cregan (Chairman Limerick GAA), Gerry Phillips (Chairman Limerick Football Committee).
Limerick's two-time All-Ireland SHC winner Tom Condon presented the medals on the night.
Caoimhe Danaher and Sean Liston were on hand to capture the night in photographs.
